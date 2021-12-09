Michael Sheen announces he is a "not-for-profit actor"









Michael Sheen, the Welsh actor and star of Frost/Nixon, The Queen and The Damned United, has revealed that he wants to continue his career as a “not-for-profit actor” in a brand new article for The Big Issue. With multiple Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG and BAFTA nominations to his name, it looks as though the actor is ready to pack in the profits and forward his earnings onto those who need it most.

As Sheen told The Big Issue, “I’ve realised in the last few years that I want to be one of those people who help other people the way so many people helped me”. Continuing he added: “I don’t want to just be someone who enjoys the fruits of what other people have done and then pull the drawbridge up and go, well I’m alright Jack, I’ve had a nice time”.

Largely working in television, Sheen has enjoyed a highly successful career working with some of the biggest names in international cinema including Ron Howard, Stephen Frears, Tom Ford, Thomas Vinterberg and Tim Burton. In modern times he has dedicated his time to the small screen, featuring in Prodigal Son most recently, alongside Tom Payne and Catherine-Zeta-Jones.

Discussing how he sees his current position as a unique opportunity, Sheen adds, “I’m at the stage of my life and career where I have a window of opportunity that will probably never be this good again…I don’t want to look back and think, I could have done something with that platform. I could have done something with that money”.

Michael Sheen is next set to star in the festive film, Last Train to Christmas, directed by Julian Kemp and co-starring Army of Thieves star Nathalie Emmanuel, Mia McKenna-Bruce, John Thomson and Cary Elwes.

Check out the trailer for the brand new film, below.