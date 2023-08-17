Revisit Michael Parkinson’s iconic interview with David Bowie









He’s fondly remembered as one of the finest musicians Britain has ever produced, and David Bowie rarely refused the opportunity to shine. The singer, actor and all-around bastion of innovation was such an institution of creativity, artistry, and national pride that when he walked onto the stage of the BBC studios in 2002, it must’ve been strange to meet his equal in Michael Parkinson.

Parkinson, or ‘Parky’ as he was affectionately known, is regarded as one of Britain’s most beloved broadcasters. Enjoying a storied career, his chat show Parkinson, which ran from 1971 to 1982 and then again from 1998 to 2004, saw the great and the good interviewed for our entertainment and is marked as the finest moments of his career.

One such moment came when the starry talent of David Bowie arrived to provide a quite beguiling interview. It not only highlighted the star power of the ‘Space Oddity’ singer, dwarfing the Hollywood figure of Tom Hanks who sat next to him, but also the natural talent which Parkinson always possessed in spades. The gentle Yorkshireman created a space for his guests that encouraged comfort and soothed nervousness. It was fertile bedding for his guests to truly flower.

Despite his affection for the spotlight, Bowie has never been too concerned with an overtly extensive run of interviews. The singer turned most down during his more difficult moments. However, in 2002, he was riding a new crest of creativity.

Fresh off the back of a momentous performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2000, Bowie had given his career yet another kickstart as he accepted, in part, his role as one of Britain’s rock music legacies. It was at this moment that he appeared on Parkinson and once again proved himself to be a charming, humourous and ultimately watchable star.

Arriving on the stage after Tom Hanks, Bowie is wildly cheered by his fans in the audience, who know the chance to see the singer so close and personal was rare enough in itself. As soon as he takes a seat, a knowing glance is exchanged between host and guest as they ready themselves for the kind of conversation one might expect them to have in a local pub or in the dark corner of an entertainment soiree.

Bowie recalls the gift his wife Iman has just bought for him – a tour jacket from his “idol” Little Richard – and notes the first time he saw the singer in Brixton was also the first time he ever saw The Rolling Stones perform live, with “six” of their fans. What ensues is a particularly funny story about Mick Jagger, a haircut, and one of David Bowie’s better impressions.

The singer also notes how his mother inspired his own musicality as one of his “first influences”, and later his rebellions are reeled off that included high-faulting references to Philip Larkin, the origins of Ziggy Stardust and the beauty of art all delivered and received by guest and host with a casual grace that would define both men’s legacy.

Revisit the interview in full below.