Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ to close New York Film Festival









Michael Mann’s upcoming biopic Ferrari, starring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, has been confirmed to close New York Film Festival.

The film is set in 1957 and follows Ferrari as he participates in the 1,000-mile Mille Miglia race. Penélope Cruz also plays Ferrari’s wife, Laura Ferrar, Shailene Woodley portrays his mistress Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey is fellow driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell is Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon is Linda Christian and Gabriel Leone is Alfonso De Portago.

The official synopsis for Mann’s film reads: “Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Ex-racecar driver Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another.”

It continues: “He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.”

New York Film Festival is set to take place from September 29th until October 15th, with Ferrari being shown on the final night. The film was previously shown at Cannes Film Festival, which led to a bidding war and Netflix eventually acquired the North American rights.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that the new Todd Haynes movie May December, starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, will open the New York Film Festival on September 29th.

“We are all so proud and moved to have been invited to open the New York Film Festival,” Haynes said following the announcement. “It is a festival that plays a role in my work and life like no other in the world since it enshrines the cultural life of this city, which is both my creative home as a filmmaker and, as ever, the eternal site of artistic possibility.”

See a photo of Driver as Enzo Ferrari below.

