Michael Mann says 'Heat 2' will be a "very large ambitious movie"









Michael Mann has inspired many young artists who have drawn from his neo-noir stylisations in iconic films such as Thief. However, even after all these years, his magnum opus remains the 1995 thriller Heat which featured an all-star cast including the likes of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino among others.

For years, fans have been asking for a sequel to Heat and Mann has finally provided them with an answer. This year, the director is going to release Heat 2 in the form of a novel but he has assured fans that it will be adapted into a film as well. According to Mann, this adaptation is going to be grander than ever before.

“It’s totally planned to be a movie,” Mann said. “Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No. It’s going to be one large movie.” However, there will be some significant differences in the terms of casting and the focus of the new narrative will actually be on different characters and will explore their stories instead.

Mann revealed that the novel will uncover the stories of Al Pacino’s character as well as Val Kilmer’s one. However, Mann revealed that the film will neither feature Kilmer nor De Niro “because they’d have to be six years younger than they were in Heat” which is why Al Pacino claimed he wanted Timothée Chalamet to take his role.

“When you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs,” the director added, pointing out the lasting impact of Heat. “People are still watching it. People are still talking about it. It’s a brand. It’s kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie.”

