Michael Lerner, star of ‘Barton Fink’, dead at 81









American actor Michael Lerner, known for iconic projects like Barton Fink and Elf, passed away on Saturday, April 8th, at the age of 81.

Born in Brooklyn, Lerner was involved in school productions during his formative years, which inspired him to pursue it as a career. After studying theatre in London on a Fulbright Scholarship, Lerner eventually entered the industry through television shows like The Brady Bunch and M*A*S*H. Paul Mazursky’s 1970 comedy Alex in Wonderland marked his feature film debut, following which he established himself as a serious supporting actor.

While Lerner’s filmography is full of wonderful works, the film that made him stand out was the Coen brothers’ 1991 black comedy, Barton Fink. Lerner put in a fantastic shift as Jack Lipnick, the executive who assigns the titular writer (played by John Turturro) to a commercial wrestling film. For his incredible work, Lerner also received a ‘Best Supporting Actor’ nomination at the Oscars.

Following the actor’s demise, his nephew Sam Lerner posted on Instagram: “We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special.”

While recalling his favourite memories, Sam added: “Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way. I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon.”

Check out the tribute thread below.

See more