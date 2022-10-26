Actor Michael Kopsa has passed away at the age of 66









The Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, star of TV’s The X-Files and Smallville, has passed away at the age of 66.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, Kopsa’s ex-wife Lucia Frangione wrote on the social media platform, “The great Michael Kopsa passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, musician, carpenter, painter, and most importantly a present and loving father to our Nora. I will miss you fiercely my dear friend and co-parent”.

An actor, carpenter, musician and painter, Kopsa earned a total of 224 acting credits, with his most iconic roles coming in The X-Files as Rick Culver, where he starred alongside David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, as well as in the Marvel movie Fantastic Four where he featured with Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba.

As a beloved name in the TV and film industry, several stars came out to pay tribute to the late actor, with voice actor Peter Kelamis taking to Facebook to write a touching post. “I lost a friend today. Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved. I shall always cherish the memories in acting class together with Michael Kopsa in Shea Hampton‘s acting class. It was always great to do scenes opposite those piercing eyes and booming voice,” Kelamis wrote online.

Fellow voice actor Shea Hampton also wrote, “Today the great Michael Kopsa lost his physical battle. My heart goes out to his family on such a staggering loss”.

Take a look at the collated tributes for Michael Kopsa below.