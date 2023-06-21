Michael J. Fox thanks those working on cure for Parkinson’s









Actor Michael J. Fox has received honours for contributing to research on Parkinson’s disease, decades after he was first diagnosed with the health disorder. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in 1991, and he subsequently founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and became “dedicated to finding a cure”.

At the Bits and Pretzels HealthTech convention in Munich earlier this week, Fox was honoured for his contribution and accepted an award at the annual conference.

Fox became the first recipient of the Frontier Award, which honours those who “venture into the unknown, face adversity with courage and persist with optimism”.

The Back to the Future actor gave thanks to the audience during his acceptance speech. “I so appreciate you, your dedication, and so many of you bring so much intelligence and curiosity, and enthusiasm to the field,” he said.

The CEO of conference Bits & Pretzels, Christian Lohmeier, said of Fox before the ceremony, “As we unveil this new honour, we couldn’t think of a more deserving first recipient than Michael.”

He added, “His incredible journey, marked by resilience, courage, and an indomitable spirit, has inspired millions around the world”.

According to the event’s organisers, Fox had “propelled the search for a cure and positioned his foundation as a leading voice in scientific philanthropy.”