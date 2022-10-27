Michael J. Fox reveals his struggle with recent injuries









The Back to the Future actor Michael J. Fox actor has opened up about several injuries that he’s experienced after a tough year suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Diagnosed with the disease in 1991, Fox has been struggling with a slow degradation of motor functions in the past decade, speaking about his condition with People magazine. Revealing that’s he has suffered from several broken bones, the actor told the publication: “It got worse…broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow. I’m 61 years old, and I’m feeling it a little bit more”.

Issues with balance and more have severely affected his mood too, leading him to act out of character. “I try to nip it in the bud,” Fox explained, adding, “I always think of these aides who work with me. And I often say to them, ‘Whatever I say, just imagine I said ‘please’ at the beginning and ‘thank you’ at the end”.

Looking positively towards the future, Fox explained, “Now, the whole mission is: Don’t fall down. So whatever works to not fall down, whether it’s a walker or a wheelchair, a cane, a guy with a belt around my waist holding onto it – I use all those tools”.

Best known for the iconic 1980s movie Back to the Future, Fox also starred in a number of memorable movies throughout the end of the 20th century, including The Frighteners, Teen Wolf, The American President and Stuart Little. In his time in Hollywood, he has also had the opportunity to work with the likes of Peter Jackson, Paul Schrader, Rob Reiner, Tim Burton and Robert Zemeckis.

Take a look at the trailer for Back to the Future, below.