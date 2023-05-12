Michael J. Fox will receive Musuem of the Moving Image Lifetime Achievement Award









Michael J. Fox will be receiving the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) Lifetime Achievement Award at the museum’s forthcoming Moving Image Awards, the board of trustees have recently announced. The ceremony is set to take place at the museum in Queens, New York.

Ivan Lustig and Michael Barker, MoMI’s co-chairmen, said in a statement, “We are honored to present the MoMI Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Michael J. Fox, a great artist and inspiring human being, at our Spring 2023 Moving Image Awards benefit event.”

They added, “His many contributions in film and television for over four decades have been memorable and meaningful and exemplary for so many who come through our museum’s doors.” The event will celebrate some of the biggest names in comedy and entertainment, and Fox’s contributions to the industry will be top of the pile.

Fox has been the subject of the Apple TV+ documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The film documents Fox’s journey to stardom in the 1980s, starring in the highly-popular film Back to the Future, and reveals an insider look at his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease when he was just 29 years old. The film arrives on the streaming service today (May 12th).