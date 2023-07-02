Michael Imperioli forbids “bigots and homophobes” from watching his TV shows









The former Sopranos star Michael Imperioli is among the Hollywood stars launching a battle against the Supreme Court to allow him to “discriminate” against “bigots and homophobes”.

Imperioli has been making statements following the Supreme Courts’ ruling in favour of a Christian web designer who was granted legal protection in order to discriminate against same-sex marriages on account of her religious beliefs.

The web designer refused to accept work related to same-sex marriages and has since been granted what Imperioli sees as the right to discriminate. So, he shared this news on social media and commented: “[Sic] I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I’ve been in.”

He continued: “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

Naturally, this caused a wave of uproar in the comments, and Imperioli entered the discussion that followed his statement by adding: “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and “America is becoming dumber by the minute.”

The original debate stemmed from the Supreme Court’s 6-3 majority verdict to allow web designer Lorie Smith to post a statement on her website explaining why she wouldn’t create websites for same-sex couples.

This was previously outlawed as discrimination under Colorado law, however, the Supreme Court has since overturned this under a freedom of speech ruling. Imperioli is merely one of several Hollywood stars who have spoken out about the controversial verdict.