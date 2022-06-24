Michael Eavis warms the stage for Bastille with a covers set









Glastonbury Festival site owner and organiser, Michael Eavis, took to the stage at the festival last night to play a short covers set before Bastille performed their secret show. See footage below.

As rumours of Bastille’s secret set at William’s Green spread across the Worthy Farm site, the area grew so busy that some festival-goers had to be turned away from the area.

The intimate tent arena had already been bustling with fans following the scent ahead of Spice Girl Mel C’s DJ set, with more people cramming in to see what was happening as Michael Eavis’ backing band began setting up.

“We’re the Michael Eavis band,” the guitarist told the crowd before the singer dedicated an opening cover of The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’ to “the badgers of Bluebell Wood”.

The band played two songs before the iconic festival organiser took the mic, paying tribute to Glastonbury’s 50 years of history and noting the spiritual nature of the site due to it being on ancient leylines. After asking the crowd to sustain a middle C (the heart chakra), the band then beckoned “the architect of all of this,” Eavis, on stage for a selection of Elvis covers and a few of his favourite tracks.

“Lovely jubbly,” he told the enraptured crowd, before running through a run of Elvis tracks, including ‘Suspicious Minds’, ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ and ‘Always On My Mind’, as well as Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ and ‘Good Year For The Roses’ by Elvis Costello and The Attractions.

Eavis’ small performances have become a tradition at Glastonbury by now. In 2019, he sang at the Avalon Cafe, covering ‘Somethin’ Stupid’ with his daughter and fellow festival organiser Emily Eavis.

The main line-up begins today with highly-anticipated performances in store from Foals, The Libertines, Sam Fender, St Vincent, IDLES, Blossoms, Sigrid, Phoebe Bridgers and Primal Scream, with a headline set on the Pyramid Stage from Billie Eilish.

See the full line-up with performance times here.