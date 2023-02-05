Michael Caine’s unforgettably stoic philosophy for life









Michael Caine, one of the most-beloved British actors of all time, is cherished by several generations of cinema fans across the world. Caine has persistently delivered some of the most memorable moments of dialogue and action on screen throughout his career with widely-celebrated roles in titles such as The Italian Job, The Man Who Would Be King and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar.

Caine has an approach to life that has ensured his success, and it revolves around not hiding from the challenges that life throws at you. In fact, those very challenges can be used to one’s own benefit if you are to confront them directly.

Explaining his life philosophy to Michael Parkinson, Caine explained: “Yes, use the difficulty. Well, I got it from a… I was rehearsing a play when I was a very young actor. And I had to come in the scene; it was a stage play; I’m behind the flats waiting to open the door. There was an improvised scene between a husband and a wife going on inside. And they got carried away.”

He went on: “They started throwing things, and he threw a chair, and it lodged in the doorway. And I went to open the door, and I got my head around, and I went, ‘I’m sorry, sir, I can’t get in’. He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘There’s a chair there’. He said to me, ‘Use the difficulty’.” It was a strange thing for the director to suggest when Caine clearly just wanted to get on stage and perform his actions and dialogue. However, it was those exact words that would provide Caine with his future outlook on life.

The actor continued: “I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘Well, if it’s a comedy, fall over it. If it’s a drama, pick it up and smash it.’ He said, ‘Use the difficulty.’ Now, I took that into my own life. Ask my children. [If] anything bad happens, they go, ‘Gotta use the difficulty. How can we work, what can we get out of this?’ You know, use the difficulty!”

Those three words provided Caine with the best mode of living. “And so, there’s never anything so bad that you cannot use that difficulty,” he elaborated. “If you can use it a quarter of 1% to your advantage, you’re ahead if you didn’t let it get you down, you know. That’s my philosophy; use the difficulty.”

However, Caine also suggested an alternative way of living. He brilliantly noted: “Also, an added philosophy is to avoid them if you can, at all costs.” This prompted great laughter from the audience and showed that while Caine is always willing to face up to the difficulties of life and use them to his advantage, it may just be more beneficial to avoid those same difficulties wherever possible.

