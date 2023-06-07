Michael Caine announces details of debut thriller novel ‘Deadly Game’









Michael Caine has announced his debut thriller novel Deadly Game, which will be released in the United Kingdom and the United States this coming November.

The actor was inspired to write Deadly Game after reading a news story about “the discovery of uranium by workers on a dump in London’s East End,” according to his publisher Rowena Webb. The synopsis for the novel reads, “[DCI Harry Taylor is] called in when just such a package is found, mysteriously abandoned in Stepney and stolen before the police can reclaim it.”

It continues, “As security agencies around the world go to red alert, it is former SAS man Harry and his small team from the Met who must race against time to find who has the nuclear material and what they plan to do with it.”

Nick Sayers, a fiction editor at Hodder’s publishers, said of the new project for Caine, “When Rowena and I met Sir Michael last year, I discovered that he is not only a lifelong reader of thrillers but also an author bursting with ideas for fiction of his own. Deadly Game is a cracking thriller with a real voice and a super twist.”

Caine himself had discussed his passion for thrillers and the news story that inspired his own in an interview with The Guardian. “I only read thrillers,” he said. “I’m an adventure man, I’m not a literature person, so I’m not trying to replace Shakespeare here.”

The actor added, “But it’s based on something I once read about two dustmen, two rubbish collectors in the East End. And they find uranium in the rubbish.”