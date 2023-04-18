Mia Goth says ‘MaXXXine’ is a “superhero movie”









Actor Mia Goth has drawn acclaim for her performances in Ti West’s horror films X and Pearl. She is now gearing up to take on a role in the X Trilogy’s final film MaXXXine, and recently claimed that the new film should be viewed as a “superhero movie”.

“I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script,” she told SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar). “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up.”

The character Maxine is moving to Los Angeles at the current point in the trilogy and has survived a serious massacre at a ranch in Texas. Goth’s performance is considered one of the best horror showings in recent years, but she is keen to put her character’s excellence down to her fictional characteristics.

Goth added, “She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.” Few details are known about MaXXXine other than the fact that Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth Debicki will star.