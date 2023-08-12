Mia Goth once revealed her “favourite cinematic moment”









Over the last few years, Mia Goth has established herself as something of a horror movie icon. She starred in Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of Dario Argento’s classic Italian horror movie Suspiria, three Ti West films in the X slasher film series with X, Pearl and the upcoming MaXXXine, along with Brandon Cronenberg’s feature debut Infinity Pool.

After a brief teenage modelling career, Goth turned to acting and made her film debut in Lars von Trier’s 2013 erotic art film Nymphomaniac. Goth’s performances have earned widespread acclaim, and she’s won two Critics’ Choice Super Awards for her role in Ti West’s Pearl and a Sitges Film Festival award for the same film. Surely, it won’t be long before the English actor gets the most significant recognition of all with an Academy Award nomination.

It feels as though Goth is at the beginning of a glorious career in film, and it’s likely that she will provide some of the best cinematic moments that the following years will throw up. But for the actor herself, there is one particular scene that she considers her all-time favourite movie moment.

Goth once told Cultured Magazine: “My favourite cinematic moment, I would say – one of them is in Pulp Fiction when Uma Thurman and John Travolta are at the diner, and they’re drinking their milkshakes and then the music comes on, and she tells John Travolta that she wants to dance.”

“They go up, and they start grooving, you know,” the actor continued. “I was very young when I watched that movie for the first time. Maybe four years old. I remember imitating Uma Thurman and doing the dance moves myself. It was probably the first time I was ever moved by cinema.”

To catch Tarantino’s film at such a young age is quite something, and we dread to think what Goth might have thought of some of the darker scenes, say Uma Thurman overdosing on heroin or the scene with Bruce Willis and Ving Rhames down in Zed’s Pawn Shop.

But to isolate the dancing scene between Uma Thurman and John Travolta certainly makes sense as it’s perhaps one of the lighter moments in the film and likely one that a four-year-old could get their head around. That Pulp Fiction moment is easily one of the most iconic and memorable, so it’s easy to see why Goth would cherish it so much.

Check out the scene in question below.