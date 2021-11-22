Metz set up Go Fund Me after gear and merch theft in California









Canadian punk band Metz have set up a Go Fund Me page in response to having merch and gear stolen from their van while touring in Califonia.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the morning of November 20th when their vehicle was stationed in Santa Clarita while they were touring with Preoccupations.

In a statement, the band revealed: “There aren’t words for the blow this has dealt the band; financially, logistically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Adding: “This tour was meant to be a celebration for METZ; of them being together with all of you again, of doing what they love, and of sharing the joy and the energy that only comes from playing live. But it was also a means to make some much needed revenue after the financial setbacks of the past two years.”

Adding: “METZ are determined not to cancel any shows, but, in order to continue on tour as planned, they will have to purchase an entire new set of backline, a massive expense on top of the loss already incurred.”

Continuing: “So we are asking for you, our community and the bands supporters, to help METZ out of a hole too big for them to dig out of on their own.”

Initially, the band set a goal of $20,000 which has since been surpassed in a promising outpouring of solidarity amongst the music community. You can contribute by clicking here.

The incident is still currently under investigation, but nothing has yet been located. This latest incident highlights the alarming rise in van heists that have occurred throughout the US with touring groups seemingly being targeted.

Here's a full list of missing gear, please be on the lookout!!! We’re struggling to replace some pedals so if you’re in SF (or a city we’re hitting in the next day or two) and can help please reach out us and we’ll get you into the show and be forever grateful: pic.twitter.com/GGsiAnpvyN — METZtheband (@METZtheband) November 20, 2021