Metronomy reveal upcoming album 'Small World' and share new music video









English electronic outfit Metronomy have just announced that their seventh studio album, Small World, will arrive on February 18th, 2022 via Because Music. It will mark their first release since 2018’s Metronomy Forever

To celebrate the announcement, the band have also shared their first offering from the forthcoming LP, a single appropriately titled ‘It’s good to be back’. The joyful, synth-laden pop tune has arrived in tandem with a new music video directed by Dreamjob.

The clip features the band travelling a variety of meticulously designed, fantastical sets in the vein of a 2D computer game. Every time frontman Joe Mount believes he’s made it to the final hurdle, he comes across something that sends him straight back to the start.

The video lends an ironic air to the happy-go-lucky track. Describing the single’s recurring line, “It’s just so good to be back,” in a recent interview, Joe Mount said: “Part of me was thinking, ‘what is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?’, but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel doing things again.”

“I’ve been remembering what it was like as a kid when I’d be sitting in the backseat of my parents’ car and they’d be playing their music and I’d think ‘this is awful’, but there’d be one or two songs I would like,” he continued, “I thought it would be fun to make that kind of album, and this is the song the kids might like. This is the ‘cool’ song.”

Elsewhere, Metronomy have released a 10th-anniversary extended edition of their 2011 album The English Riviera, which features six new tracks. As if that wasn’t enough, the group will also embark on a 2022 UK tour to celebrate a decade since the release of that beloved album, culminating in a special show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

See the clip, below.