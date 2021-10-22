Metallica release trailer for new 'The Black Album' photobook









Veteran heavy-rockers Metallica have shared a trailer for their forthcoming photo book, The Black Album in Black & White. The publication features images of the band during the production of their 1991 self-titled fifth studio album, infamously known as The Black Album.

As part of Metallica’s Black Album 30th-anniversary celebrations, the group have published The Black Album in Black & White in collaboration with photographer Ross Halfin. It features an assortment of classic and previously unpublished photographs of Metallica, including a selection of shots taken in the studio as well as shots from the gargantuan 300-date tour that followed the release of The Black Album and saw Metallica take to the road between 1991 and 1993.

The new book also features introductions by Metallica band members themselves, including Halfin, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo, whose band Suicidal Tendencies performed alongside Metallica during the tour.

The Black Album in Black & White is described as “an epic celebration of one of rock’s most legendary albums,” and has been printed with an appropriately metallic silver jacket with block-foil lettering, In a statement, Lars Ulrich said: “By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed.”

Elsewhere, Metallica have celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a special reissue which includes a covers album called The Metallica Blacklist. The Blacklist features well-known artists covering tracks from The Black Album, including f Pheobe Bridgers, St Vincent, Mac Demarco and IDLES.

The band have also recently performed the album in full during a set at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. You can get a copy of and read more details about The Black Album in Black & White here.

Check out the trailer below.