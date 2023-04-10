Metallica to host marching band competition









American thrash metal band Metallica are hosting their very own marching band competition, ‘For Whom The Band Tolls’, which is now open for submissions.

“Metallica challenges marching bands at all levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of Metallica’s music,” the website’s official description reads. “Bands who enter the competition will have access to a library of marching band charts for Metallica songs, provided by Hal Leonard via sheetmusicdirect.com. The bands with the best performances will win musical equipment for their school program, furnished by Metallica and our sponsors.”

There are five different winning prizes for the contest. The top prize is for Division One Collegiate marching bands, whose grand prize total is $75,000. Divisions Two and Three will be eligible for $40,000, while high school bands will be competing for $15,000. Two different ‘Fan Favourite’ votes worth $10,000 each will also be up for grabs. Songs including ‘One’, ‘Enter Sandman’, and ‘Master of Puppets’ are available as scores now.

“High School and Collegiate winners will be narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges,” the statement continues. “Metallica will select the final prize winners in each category. Fan Favourite winners will be the result of fan voting.”

Video submissions for the ‘For Whom The Band Tolls’ competition is due by November 16th. Voting begins on November 17th, and winners will be selected on December 1st. Check out the James Hetfield recruitment video down below.