Metallica perform eight-minute version of ‘Master of Puppets’ on Jimmy Kimmel









Leading up to the release of their latest album 72 Seasons, Metallica stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song ‘Master of Puppets’. The song dates back to the 1986 album of the same name and is considered one of the highlights of the band’s career.

This follows a string of songs that Metallica have played on Kimmel’s program, performing their new single ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Monday and playing ‘Holier Than Thou’ off their self-titled album on Tuesday. ‘Master of Puppets’ has also been discovered by new fans thanks to its inclusion in the Netflix show Stranger Things, where Eddie Munson uses the tune to distract bats in The Upside Down.

Prior to their performance, Metallica also shot a segment where they were filmed operating handmade puppets as well. As Kimmel announced the performance as “the epic song of monster proportions”, the band play the song in its entirety, spanning over eight minutes with various instrumental interludes and solos. Metallica’s latest record is set to be just as long as their signature tune, with the album closer ‘Inamorata’ being their longest original song to date at 11:10.

The album is also the first since 2016’s Hardwired…to Self Destruct, being the first double album that Metallica had released. 72 Seasons arrives on April 14th, 2023.