Metallica to release new photo book, 'The Black Album In Black & White'







The seminal metal band Metallica have announced a new book, The Black Album In Black & White, marking the 30th anniversary of The Black Album. The iconic LP, which features tracks such as ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and ‘Sad But True’, was released back in August 1991.

The announcement of The Black Album In Black & White follows the release of the Metallica Blacklist, a star-studded compilation album featuring contributions from St Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood and Mac Demarco. The artists involved were asked to reimagine their favourite songs from The Black Album to celebrate its 30th birthday. A reissue of the LP was also released back in August.

Following that three-decade milestone, Metallica today announced that their book The Black Album In Black & White will be published via Reel Art Press on October 19th. The official description for the new book reads: “This official collaboration with Metallica and photographer Ross Halfin is an epic celebration of one of the best-selling albums of all time, featuring classic and previously unpublished photographs. It includes introductions by Ross Halfin, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo.”

Ross Halfin is a photographer who took shots of Metallica during the studio sessions for The Black Album and went on to photograph the band on their extensive tour between 1991 and 1993. The photographer apparently “documented the hectic performing schedule, backstage, rehearsals, interviews, band meetings and travel, alongside unique portrait shots of the band”.

As Halfin himself explained: “We would always go to places and do pictures and we would stop wherever we felt somewhere had a vibe… you have to realise with Metallica, it’s always about the vibe,” with Lars Ulrich adding: “By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed.”

The Black Album In Black & White will be released on October 19th in hardback. Limited copies of a deluxe signed edition will also be available.

