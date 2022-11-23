Metallica to live-stream 'Helping Hands' charity concert









Metallica have announced that their upcoming charity concert will be live-streamed. The show will take place on December 16th at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and will be streamed on MTV’s YouTube channel and Paramount+.

Greta Van Fleet will provide support, and Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the concert. All proceeds earned will go to the band’s All Within My Hands charity. The remaining tickets can be purchased here.

The metal legends said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands in our final show of the year, the Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16th. This will be the third time we hit the stage to benefit the Foundation, but the very first time that it will be streamed live with a full audience in the house, thanks to our friends at Paramount+.”

“In another first, we’re also honoured to announce that Jimmy Kimmel will be joining us to host the show! Make sure to tune in early as it all kicks off at 5:30 PM PST streaming live on Paramount+ and simulcast on Pluto and MTV’s YouTube channel. Don’t miss the special guests and presentations, Greta Van Fleet’s set, and a few surprises before we hit the stage.”

“We’ll also have some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off starting December 5th to benefit the Foundation, with 100 per cent of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.”

Metallica’s charity donated $500,000 earlier this year to help feed Ukrainian refugees, and in 2020, the Foundation provided $350,000 to multiple different coronavirus relief charities.

