How did Metallica get into the Guinness Book of World Records?

Metallica became the first band to play on all seven continents in 2013, although the feat was not added to the record list until late in 2014 and then subsequently appeared in the 2015 version of the Christmas present classic big book.

On achieving the record, the band said in a statement: “Last year, as we hit the road, like we do most years, visiting a lot of our favourite places along with some new ones, we didn’t realize that we were on track to break a world record.”

The statement continued: “Good thing someone else was paying attention, as we managed to play on all seven continents in one year, becoming the first and only band to ever do so! Our friends at Guinness World Records took notice, bestowing on us the distinct honour of being featured in their official book.”

The record-clinching concert took place in a transparent dome at the Carlini Station in Antarctica in December 2013. Metallica performed the ‘Freeze ‘Em All’ hour-long show containing ten classics to an audience of 120 scientists and competition winners.

The Carlini Station can be found on King George Island, one of Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands. The island is named after Alejandro Ricardo Carlini, an Argentine scientist, and is only accessible by water and air via Base Marambio.

Discussing he project, James Hetfield said of the achievement: “Seven continents in one year with Antarctica being THE gig of a lifetime. Yes, 120 scientists and competition winners. Not to mention the 300 very curious penguins!”

However, playing on a continent made entirely of ice comes with its own challenges. Given the fragile terrain of Antarctica, Metallica played with a spin on their traditional amplification methods. Instead, the amps were housed in isolation cabinets, and the signals were sent from there to headphones worn by the audience. Not too dissimilar from a silent disco, then.

Although Metallica often leave a lot to be desired sonically, playing on all seven continents in a year is quite some feat. However, given Metallica’s stature, it’s likely that they merely had the resources to put the show on and perhaps buy their way into the Guinness Book of World Records.

