Metallica announce global premiere for new album '72 Seasons'









This April, Metallica will be releasing their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. As their first new LP since 2016’s Hardwired… to Self Destruct, interest in the album will likely be incredibly high. The band have concocted a solution: a global release party in movie theatres across the globe.

For one night only, cinemas around the world will hold listening parties for 72 Seasons. The exclusive event will feature music videos for all 12 of the album’s tracks, plus commentary from the members of the group.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album. We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment—connecting Metallica with their fans once again,” said Kymberli Frueh, Senior Vice President of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, the company working with Metallica to put on the listening parties.

The 72 Seasons global premiere will see Metallica and Trafalgar joining forces once again after having previously worked together on the October 2019 cinematic release of S&M², the second collaboration between Metallica and their hometown orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony.

The band have already released two previews of the new album in the form of the single ‘Lux Æterna’ and the album track ‘Screaming Suicide’. Both songs came with their own lyric videos, but it seems as though Metallica have been saving the narrative music videos for an event like this.

The announcement doesn’t specify which cities around the world will be hosting the cinema premieres, but it’s safe to assume that major markets in the US and Europe are probably covered for the event. Metallica has a major following in South America as well, so it wouldn’t be a shock if the event extends to some of those countries as well.

In place of releasing a new album, Metallica has kept busy with other projects over the last couple of years. There were the aforementioned S&M² concerts, along with 30th-anniversary celebrations for 1991’s Metallica that featured a tribute album entitled The Metallica Blacklist, with covers being performed by everyone from St. Vincent to Phoebe Bridgers to Weezer. Most recently, drummer Lars Ulrich performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles.

Tickets for 72 Seasons – Global Premiere will be available beginning Thursday, March 2nd on their official website. The physical and digital release of 72 Seasons will come the day following the premiere, April 14th.

Check out the announcement video for the 72 Seasons global premiere listening party down below.