Metallica reveal career-spanning ‘Black Box’ project









Celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the release of The Black Album, Metallica have unveiled the Metallica Black Box, an ongoing project that will see the band showcase rare artefacts and footage from their lengthy career. As you would expect, the Metallica Black Box project will place particular focus on the year’s the group spent supporting 1991’s The Black Album, which had its 30th birthday in August.

The Metallica Black Box is set to combine personal keepsakes and items of sentimental value with virtual content pulled from the archives. “When you’ve been around for 40 years, you manage to collect a few things!” the band said in a statement.

“Along the way, the four of us have hung on to many keepsakes, photographs, articles of clothing, sketches and so much more, stashing these items away in attics, garages and storage spaces,” the statement continued. “But no more, as we’re excited to launch the Metallica Black Box”.

The idea behind The ongoing project is that it will develop on an incremental basis. The band have promised that “in the weeks, months and years ahead” the project will “venture progressively deeper into the vaults, the sounds, the visuals, the instruments, the culture and beyond”. The Black Box website will feature an art gallery and include band retrospectives – all of which are to be launched in the coming months. An online store selling tour posters, band photos, prints and commemoration plaques for sale will also be open for business.

Last Saturday (November 20th) saw Metallica begin their weekly concert series, where they stream shows from The Black Album tour. Streams run on the website from 8pm (GMT), with past streams available for purchase. The series has been curated by Metallica historian Dan Nykolayko – otherwise known as ‘Spider Dan’.

Prior to the Black Box project, Metallica released The Metallica Blacklist back in September. The extensive covers album featured renditions of songs from The Black Album by the likes of IDLES, Weezer, St Vincent, Rina Sawayama, Elton John and many more. Weezer, Idles, and more.