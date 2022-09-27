Metallica announce special vintage albums concert









With the cost of touring mounting and myriad issues facing artists, it would seem that even the biggest around are making decisions to ensure sell-outs with Metallica offering fans the chance to see them rattle off hits from two of their classic albums.

The hard rockers will be treating fans to tracks from the albums Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning exclusively as the musicians play tribute to their original patrons with a special concert.

In honour of Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple who first signed the metal outfit to their Megaforce Records label, the band will put on a whopping, vintage show at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on November 6th.

It will be a night of reminiscence as Raven open the show for Metallica, just as they did on their very first major tour back in 1983 after they first found themselves under the benevolent wing of the late Zazula couple.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour,” the band announced.

Adding: “With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale on September 30th at 10am local time, with a pre-sale beginning on September 28th.

