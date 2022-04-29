Metal band ONI release a new collaboration with Iggy Pop









Former Stooges vocalist Iggy Pop recently guested with metalcore project ONI on the band’s new song, and the band are very excited by the results. The resulting album, Loathing Light, features Lamb Of God frontman, Randy Blythe, on vocals, which is due for release on June 17th. ONI is the creative vehicle of Canadian vocalist Jake Oni.

“Iggy’s vocals are so iconic and instantly recognisable, his style is what we were after. But we figured, let’s see if we can get the man himself to check it out,” Oni wrote in a press release. “He came down, we had some food and just chilled. And then he did his thing all over the song.”

Oni claims he enjoyed working with Pop, and Blythe claimed it was “awesome” to work with Oni again. He said collaborating with Oni was enjoyable but highlighted the privilege of working with Iggy Pop, describing it as “priceless”. Loathing Light has already issued two singles from the album: ‘The Lie’ and ‘War Ender’ featuring City Morgue.

Pop is recognised as one of the progenitors of punk and is known for his collaborations with David Bowie. The two of them worked together on The Idiot and Lust for Life, which created the beginnings of punk and new wave. Pop has since then worked with members of Queens of The Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys in more recent years.

In other Pop related news, the singer performed on a track with American electronic duo The Crystal. The resulting track, ‘Post Punk’, stemmed from a Jim Jarmusch’s documentary on The Stooges called Gimme Danger. Built upon densely produced synthesisers and barrelling drums, Pop delivers a lyric that deconstructs the essence of punk. “I don’t want to be a punk,” the man purrs, emphasising the lyrics in an unsettling way. “I just want to be.”

Pop and The Stooges were an influential act, pinpointing the directions punk was set to follow. The Sex Pistols recorded their first Stooges cover, ‘No Fun’, in 1976, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers recorded a rendition of their work during the Blood Sex Sugar Magik era.