The wholesome message Dave Grohl sent to two trapped miners









As far as rockstars go, you do not get more affable than Dave Grohl. For an age now, the former Nirvana drummer has been regarded as the nicest man in the music industry, with the tales of his gregariousness numerous. We only need to revisit any of the many television interviews he has given over the years to prove that not only is he one of the most approachable A-listers, but that he is also one of the most consistent.

Grohl is always on a level, willing to chat about any topic at hand, be it music, books, or his upbringing. There’s a reason why his 2021 memoir was called The Storyteller, Grohl has a way with words that is not too dissimilar from one of his heroes, Paul McCartney, and his wide grasp of the English language has allowed him to tell his stories with candour and humour, which is fitting, considering it’s a fine balance that his own life is comprised of. It’s also allowed him to articulate his feelings in a way that is very rare.

One of the greatest instances of Dave Grohl being a force for good came in 2006, a time when he helped out two men who found themselves in a life-threatening situation. The two Australian miners were trapped more than 925 metres underground in Beaconsfield, Tasmania, for 14 days, and at one point, they received a letter of support from the most unlikely of sources, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

To alleviate the men’s struggles as the rescue efforts continued, iPods were sent down to them via a 16-metre-long pipe, alongside other more essential items such as food and water. Apparently, when Grohl had heard that the songs that Todd Russell and Brant Webb had on their iPods were the Foo Fighters, he sent an email to the mine’s manager, Matthew Gill.

“Brant and Todd, Dave here, from the Foo Fighters. Hope you guys are hangin’ in there, and hope that the music is helping you two out,” it read. “Though I’m halfway around the world right now, my heart is with you both, and I want you to know that when you come home, there’s two tickets to any Foos show, anywhere, and two cold beers waiting for yous. Deal? Looking forward to sharing them with you”.

Grohl concluded his short message, saying: “Come home safe, and we’ll see you soon. Dave Grohl.”

It was reported that after receiving the message, Russell and Webb were “stoked”, and agreed to take him up on the offer of tickets and a beer. Their ordeal had such an impact on Grohl that on the 2007 Foo Fighters album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, he included a track titled ‘Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners’.

