Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and Tobey Maguire star in Apple TV+ climate drama ‘Extrapolations’









Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the upcoming series Extrapolations, a dystopian show starring Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker, and Edward Norton, which explores society’s persistence despite political and climate issues.

Scott Z. Burns has writing, directing and producing credits for the show, described as presenting eight stories that connect over a 33-year-time period. Ellen Kuras also serves as a co-director. Extrapolations also stars Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini.

Additional cast members include Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.

The show’s first three episodes will air on Apple TV+ on March 17th, continuing to be released every Friday till April 21st.

Extrapolations was announced in January 2020 with the news Burns would be developing an anthology series that would join the media’s interest in climate change. After it was shared that Apple TV+ had ordered the series, the show was greenlit that December for a ten-episode season.

Apple TV+’s production was then suspended on March 13th, 2020, due to the pandemic and was resumed by late August.

Filming began in October 2021 under the initial title Gaia. Streep, Miller, Harington, Rahum, Rhys, Diggs, Chan, Schwimmer, Gourav, Whitaker, Cotillard, Maguire and González were the first cast members announced. A month later, it was reported that Norton, Varma, Russell, Jones and Gandolfini had also been cast.

RadioTimes gives the official synopsis: “Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?”

Watch the trailer below.