Mercury Prize rescheduled for October

The event was set to go ahead on September 8th, but it was cancelled minutes before it was set to start after news broke about Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Now, organisers have confirmed it will now be going ahead on October 18th, and the venue remains the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

The 12 nominated albums are Fergus McCreadie’s Forest Floor, Gwenno’s Tresor, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler’s For All Our Days That Tear the Heart, Joy Crookes’ Skin, Kojey Radical’s Reason to Smile, Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Nova Twins’ Supernova, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Self Esteem’s Prioritise Pleasure, Wet Leg’s Wet Leg and Yard Act’s The Overload.

The event is due to be broadcast from 9pm to 10.15pm on October 18th on BBC 4. Additionally, BBC Radio 6 Music will provide radio coverage with Tom Ravenscroft hosting proceedings from 7pm that evening.

However, who will be performing at the event remains uncertain, as many of the nominated artists will be touring throughout October. Originally, every nominated act was set to perform, apart from Harry Styles, who was due to play Madison Square Garden in New York.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender, who is one of the favourites to win the award, recently cancelled tour dates in the United States to focus on his mental health.

The Awards Show for the 2022 Mercury Prize with @FreeNow_UK has been rescheduled for Tuesday 18th October 2022.



Watch on BBC Four and iPlayer from 9pm on the night.



Find out more: https://t.co/d1e3HK4UUr#MercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/WKbVJ362d5 — Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) September 23, 2022