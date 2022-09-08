Mercury Prize postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II









Tonight was supposed to be the announcement of the Mercury Prize, the award given out by the British Phonographic Industry to celebrate the best album from a British or Irish act. The 31st annual award was supposed to be given out, but after the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the announcement of the winner has officially been postponed.

“Tonight’s Mercury Prize event has been postponed at this time of great national sorrow,” the ceremony’s social media accounts say in a statement. “We know everyone involved in the Mercury Prize will understand. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this very difficult time.”

The ceremony also added that, “We will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able.”

This year’s nominees include Fergus McCreadie’s Forest Floor, Gwenno’s Tresor, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler’s For All Our Days That Tear the Heart, Joy Crookes’ Skin, Kojey Radical’s Reason to Smile, Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Nova Twins’ Supernova, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Self Esteem’s Prioritise Pleasure, Wet Leg’s Wet Leg and Yard Act’s The Overload.

An update regarding the winner of the 2022 edition of the prize will come once the Prize makes an additional announcement. Check out the official tweet from the Mercury Prize down below.

