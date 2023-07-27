Mercury Prize 2023: The full list of nominees revealed









The Mercury Prize 2023 has announced its shortlist of 12 albums ahead of the ceremony in September.

The judging panel for this year includes Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum, Jamz Supernova, Hannah Peel and Danielle Perry. As with the 2022 ceremony, The Chair of the judging team is Jeff Smith, Head Of Music for BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

The full list of nominees was revealed by Tom Ravenscroft on BBC Radio 6 Music, who is sitting in for Mary Anne Hobbs. The first name revealed during the broadcast was Arctic Monkeys and their seventh album, The Car, which arrived in November 2022 via Domino Recordings.

Other notable nominations include the likes of Lankum, Olivia Dean, Raye, Shygirl, Jesse Ware, Ezra Collective, Fred Again, Jockstrap, Loyle Carner, J Hus, and Young Fathers.

Elsewhere, appearing on Ravenscroft’s show on BBC Radio 6 Music, Shygirl discussed her debut album Nymph being amongst the Mercury 2023 nominations. Telling Ravenscroft how it feels, Shygirl said: “(It’s) kind of surreal. I definitely did not expect… I feel like I’ve been in my little Shygirl bubble. I’m like, ‘Oh, people like it? I didn’t realise, I thought I was the only one.'”

Asked if she thinks she deserves it, she replied: “I mean, you always have to back yourself a little bit. This record is good. I’m happy with it. I was happy with it when I put it out, and I’m so proud of it, but it’s always nice to see how other people feel about it, and how they’ve taken it in and loved it.”

The 2023 awards show will take place on September 7th at London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. It will also be broadcast across BBC TV and BBC 6 Music. Following tradition, it will include performances by the 12 nominees before the winner is announced.

Last year, the award was taken home by Little Simz with her fourth album, 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Simz beat stiff competition from the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Nova Twins and Yard Act.

See the full list of nominations below.

Mercury Prize 2023 nominees:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Ezra Collective – London Jazz

Fred Again – Secret Life

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware – That Feels Good

Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum – False Lankum

Loyle Carner – Hugo

Olivia Dean – Messy

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl – Nymph

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy