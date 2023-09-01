Mercury Prize 2023: Arctic Monkeys and Fred Again to miss ceremony









Ahead of the Mercury Prize ceremony taking place next week, Arctic Monkeys and Fred Again have been ruled out of attending the award show in London on September 7th.

Artists nominated for the coveted prize are expected to perform one song at the ceremony, which this year takes place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on September 7th. This year Ezra Collective, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Jockstrap, Lankum, Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean, RAYE, Shygirl and Young Fathers will all take to the stage.

However, as both Fred Again and Arctic Monkeys are on tour in September, they will instead use pre-recorded material for their performances. The latter are performing at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Colombia, Maryland on September 7th.

Meanwhile, Fred Again will be halfway through his residency at Alexandra Palace in London but doesn’t have a scheduled show on the night of the ceremony.

Arctic Monkeys have been nominated for the Mercury Prize on five separate occasions, tying them with Radiohead as the musical act with the most number of nominations.

The ceremony will also be broadcast across BBC TV and BBC 6 Music. Last year, the award was taken home by Little Simz with her fourth album, 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Simz beat competition from the likes of Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Nova Twins, Self Esteem and Yard Act.

See the full list of nominations below.

Mercury Prize 2023 nominees

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Ezra Collective – London Jazz

Fred Again – Secret Life

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware – That Feels Good

Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum – False Lankum

Loyle Carner – Hugo

Olivia Dean – Messy

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl – Nymph

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy