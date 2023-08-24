Melvins drummer Dale Crover undergoing emergency spinal surgery









It has been announced that Melvins drummer Dale Crover is undergoing emergency spinal surgery and will miss the trio’s imminent ‘Twins of Evil’ tour with Boris.

The news was revealed via Melvins’ Facebook page. Crover’s stand-in will be Coady Willis, who drummed for the band between 2006 and 2015 and has also played with Big Business, High on Fire, and The Murder City Devils. In their statement regarding Crover’s situation, the band express gratitude for having Willis enter the fold.

Melvins’ social media announcement about Crover’s surgery states: “We are sad to announce that literally days before leaving on tour, our drummer Dale Crover learned he needed immediate emergency spinal surgery which will take him out of commission for months. He’s doing as well as can be expected considering the severity of the situation.”

Continuing, the statement adds: “The one stroke of luck in all this was that Coady Willis part of the Melvins’ family for 8+ years, who literally trained in sitting by Dale’s side on too many tours to count is able to step in and take over on drums.”

“With Mr. Phylzzz already on the road heading to L.A. from Chicago and Boris flying in from Japan, we all felt we needed to support Dale and the other bands on the bill, as well as the ticket holders, by continuing with the tour as scheduled.”

The band concluded by asking for solidarity from fans, with their “primary concern” Crover’s health: “We ask everyone’s solidarity during this dark time. Obviously, our primary concern right now is Dale’s health, and we’re doing everything possible on our end to make sure he gets what he needs to make a full recovery.”

The joint ‘Twins of Evil’ run by Melvins and Boris, will see both groups performing one of their classic records in their entirety each night. For the former, it will be 1991’s Bullhead, and the latter, 2002’s Heavy Rocks.