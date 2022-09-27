Melody’s Echo Chamber drops the long-lost single ‘Norfolk Hotel’









Melody’s Echo Chamber - 'Norfolk Hotel' 3.5

It is safe to say that Kevin Parker of Tame Impala fame has made his mark on the sound of this century. Like the first Neanderthal to chuck salt in their stew, there has been at least a pinch of his work in everything that has followed. He started spreading his influence early when he teamed up with Melody Prochet (Melody’s Echo Chamber) to alchemically cook up her solo debut with a finely harvested sonic atmosphere from the floating ether around his homely Perth studio.

The heady mix of their brew is an intoxicating one. While it might be clear at times that studio experimentation has sneaked to the forefront and songwriting has slipped to the wayside, it still proves to be a highly involving listen all the same. The album takes space-age crafting and imbues it with an almost outsider-music-esque bedroom-bound vibe.

That is only amplified further when it comes to the long-lost follow-up that accompanies this week’s reissue of the 2012 self-titled debut. This add-on, titled Unfold, features the songs that fizzled into the ether of the album’s fizz when Melody returned to Australia to record with Parker in 2013. Now, tracks like ‘Norfolk Hotel’ are happily seeing the light of day.

As wavy and undefined as the swirling mass that preceded it, the song is a kaleidoscope that you can sink into. I don’t really know what is going on, or where the depth comes from, but I don’t much care either—it’s a groovy sonic journey where you simply have to enjoy the view without asking too many questions.

“I think this song soundtracks the metamorphosis experience, those spellbound waves and rhythm shifts, I remember I wanted the music to transcend into those psych jazz waltzy choruses, with rains of bass and spidery drum rolls,” Prochet said of ‘Norfolk Hotel’.

Adding: “I guess the finale’s crumble kind of predicted the future ruin field. the music naturally recorded as a live duo, as I was just blossoming into my own intuitive guitar playing. A very joyful and endlessly inspiring playground of musical memories.”

The track is like a fairground on half-speed and you can check it out below.

