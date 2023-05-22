Melissa McCarthy on the “volatile” set that made her “physically ill”
Mon 22nd May 2023 10.30 BST

Actor, screenwriter and producer Melissa McCarthy is known for her performances in the comedy films Bridesmaids and The Heat and also plays the sea witch Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. McCarthy has recently opened up about working on a set that made her “physically ill”.

McCarthy told The Observer in a recent interview, “I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill. My eyes were swelling up; I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

She continued, “There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person. And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective.”

McCarthy did not say exactly who the person on set was exactly, but added, “Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them; it stops, it stops. And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

McCarthy’s The Little Mermaid co-star Halle Bailey recently spoke of McCarthy’s ability to stand up for herself on set, telling CNN, “She was telling me, ‘Yeah, I had to learn. I wasn’t always this way, and when you’re young, you’re timid’.”

