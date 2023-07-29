How Mel Gibson saved Robert Downey Jr’s life









Robert Downey Jr is a name that resonates profoundly in Hollywood, not only for his tremendous talent but also for his well-documented journey of redemption. Known worldwide for his portrayal of Tony Stark in the Iron Man and Avengers series, Downey Jr’s illustrious career wasn’t always so bright. Plagued by addiction issues, there was a time when it seemed his promising future was going to be overshadowed by his personal demons. It was during this dark period that fellow actor Mel Gibson extended a helping hand.

The two actors had been acquaintances before, having worked together on the 1990 film Air America. However, during an American Cinematheque ceremony in Los Angeles in 2012, Downey Jr revealed the profound impact Gibson had on his personal and professional life. “When I couldn’t get sober,” he shared, “Mel told me not to give up hope, and he urged me to find my faith. It didn’t have to be his or anyone else’s, as long as it was rooted in forgiveness.”

At this time, Downey Jr’s addiction had rendered him virtually unemployable. Hollywood had turned its back on him, but Gibson had not. The actor and director had a project intended for himself, but he instead offered the role to Downey Jr. “I couldn’t get hired, so he cast me in the lead of a movie that was actually developed for him,” Downey revealed. “And he kept a roof over my head… and he kept food on the table.”

But Gibson didn’t just provide Downey Jr with employment, accommodation and sustenance; he offered him a way forward, a philosophy of sorts. “He said that if I accepted responsibility for my wrongdoings, and if I embraced that side of my soul that was ugly – hugging the cactus, he calls it – if I hugged the cactus long enough, I’d become a man of some humility and that my life would take on a new meaning,” Downey Jr reflected. Embracing this advice, he managed to turn his life around.

Fast forward a few years, and it was Gibson on the docks, having been embroiled in various controversies and scandals that seriously threatened his standing in Hollywood. That’s when Downey Jr remembered Gibson’s only request to him: “Someday I help the next guy, in some small way”. Downey Jr realised that the “next guy” was none other than Gibson himself.

In that same speech, Downey Jr took the opportunity to return the favour to Gibson, urging the industry to forgive him, just as it had done for him. He asked his colleagues, “unless you’re completely without sin,” jokingly adding: “In which case you picked the wrong fucking industry,” to join him in “forgiving my friend his trespasses, offering him the same clean slate you have given me and allowing him to continue his great and ongoing contribution to our collective art without shame.”

In an industry and world known for its fickleness, vacuousness and seemingly cut-throat nature, Gibson and Downey Jr’s story serves as a compelling monument to the power of second chances. It’s a celebration of the enduring spirit of empathy and a testament to the concept of “hugging the cactus” – a philosophy which, it seems, has saved more than one life in Hollywood.