“Happy to be alive”: Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscar









Actor and director Mel Brooks is now 97 years of age and will receive an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the 14th Governors Awards in November.

In an interview with People, Brooks revealed his delight at his advanced age. “First of all, I am very happy to still be alive,” he said. “But secondly, it is so nice to be recognized by my peers in The Academy over 50 years after my last Oscar.”

The actor added, “A long time ago, I was given a choice: I had an offer to be working as an apprentice accountant or as a coffee runner in show business. I’m still glad I chose the coffee.”

Brooks has directed a number of beloved comedy movies across his career, including The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Spaceballs, as well as starring in a number of acclaimed roles.

Academy President Janet Yang made a statement on Brook’s contribution to the film world and three others who are being honoured, actor Angela Bassett, editor Carol Littleton and Michelle Satter, the founding director of Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program.

Yang said, “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honour four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans.”

She concluded with a note on Brooks, “Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment.”