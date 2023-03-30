Megan Thee Stallion to star in next Safdie brothers film alongside Adam Sandler









Filmmaking duo the Safdie brothers have announced a new project is in the works and they are casting Megan Thee Stallion. The new project is going to be released exclusively to Netflix and feature Adam Sandler working with the Safdie brothers again after his role in Uncut Gems.

Details about the plot of the film are slim, but Sandler has mentioned that it revolves around the world of sports memorabilia. The Safdies have written the film and will serve as producers on the project as well. There is no set release date or title at this time, but the project is set to begin filming this summer.

Up until recently, Megan Thee Stallion has been known as a high-profile hip hop star, being named one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine for hits such as ‘Savage’ and ‘WAP’ with Cardi B. She is also known for working with artists like Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and Maroon 5 and has received three Grammy Awards.

While her acting career is limited to cameos in shows such as Good Girls and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, she is also making her feature film debut in F***ing Identical Twins starring opposite Megan Mullaly and Nathan Lane, which is said to be a different take on The Parent Trap.