Meg Ryan claims her son Jack Quaid feels “unique embarrassment” about her ‘When Harry Met Sally’ fake orgasm scene









Actor Meg Ryan has said that her children experience a unique sense of embarrassment over one of her most iconic movie scenes, the fake orgasm that takes place at Katz’s Deli in When Harry Met Sally.

The 1989 romantic comedy sees Ryan’s character Sally show Billy Crystal’s Harry that women can fool men into thinking that they’ve had an orgasm whilst they sit at a table in a diner, leading to a fellow patron saying, “I’ll have what she’s having”.

In a new interview with Interview magazine, Ryan discussed the scene and its familial effects with comedy icon Carol Burnett. She said, “My son just called me this morning, and he’s in New York staying at a hotel that’s right across the street from Katz’s Deli.”

Ryan continued: “My daughter was here, and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, ‘Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.’ He said, ‘You know you can go into that deli, and there’s an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene.”

Actor Jack Quaid is Ryan’s son and is best known for his role in Amazon’s The Boys. His father is also a famous actor, Dennis Quaid, and he recently opened up about what it was like to grow up with two famous stars for his parents.

“I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn’t really feel different,” Quaid told People, “But then you grow up, and you realize that’s a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don’t realize that things are slightly abnormal until later.”

Check out the When Harry Met Sally fake orgasm scene below.