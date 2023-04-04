Media Giant share new single ‘Son of a Son’









Media Giant - 'Son of a Son' 2

North London trio Media Giant have returned with their latest offering, ‘Son of a Son’. Another piece of alternative pop that harks back to some evident environments, the song arrives with what we’ve come to expect from the band: a variety of synthetic hooks and a contagious vocal performance. It’s the latest single from the group before they release their debut EP, Market Research, this Friday through Brace Yourself.

‘Son of a Son’ is a much more laidback affair than Media Giant’s previous release, ‘Man Bites Dog’, with the vocals, rhythm, melodies and overall pace no way near as in your face. Symbolically, it’s a pause for thought in their oeuvre. Here, the band tear into inherited fortunes and privilege, pondering how modern life is dictated by forces we have no control over.

It’s an area not lacking discourse at the moment. Still, this familiar theme is counterbalanced by Media Giant’s proclivity for delay-carried vocals, a multifaceted approach to their sound – impressive for a three-piece – and inventive wordplay.

Additionally, vocalist Tom Klar clearly has a knack for sharp lines, with the following corker opening the new cut: “It looks like fun when you don’t have to feel responsible”. Elsewhere, the “You’re a son of a, son of a, son of a, son” segment that concludes the final bridge is also worthy of acknowledgement. On top of this, the chorus melody is a nifty little earworm.

Off the track, the band say: “At Media Giant, we’re never done innovating. Stream our latest product, Son of a Son, now and you’ll experience an undeniably catchy synth-pop sound. We guarantee it will enhance your life with minimal adverse effects.”

In truth, it’s not the most innovative piece out there, with the influences very prominent, but it’s guaranteed to get you moving, whether at your desk or on the dancefloor.