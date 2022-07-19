ME Sitges Terramar: a prized beauty spot on the Catalonian coast









Although I only spent 24 hours in Sitges, on the Catalonian coast, I can safely say I’ll return to the beauty spot one day in the future. In all honesty, before visiting, my knowledge was limited, but the location blew me away, and the views were simply extraordinary.

After spending three days on a culturally rich voyage across central Barcelona, I was excited about some relaxation time, and the beach was calling my name. Sitges is only a 40-minute drive from the Catalonian capital but feels like a completely different world. It is a utopian way to wind down a holiday after a hectic city break or works as a destination in its own right.

With a population of under 30,000, Sitges isn’t your typical holiday hotspot and also possesses an exclusive feel. No tourists are acting out of line, which helps provide tranquillity to the town that instantly enriches the soul and allows you to switch off.

Sitges has been frequently called the Spanish equivalent of St. Tropez, which is down in no small part to the expensive house prices, with villas in the area usually costing north of €1 million. If you had the money, there are few finer places to inhabit than the Coastal paradise, but if it’s a temporary stay you’re after, why not pay ME Sitges Terramar a visit?

As I arrived at the seafront hotel, the first thing on the agenda was to take in the views of the ocean, it was time to feast, and the outdoor eating area at ME Sitges Terramar put on a culinary masterclass which had an emphasis on the local seafood on offer.

In all honesty, I believe I ate more octopus during my 24-hour stay in Sitges than I have done during the rest of my life combined, and if given a chance, I’d consume the same amount all over again. Other culinary highlights from the afternoon feast fit for the King Of Aragon were the deliciously salty oysters, which tasted as if they’d just come straight out of the ocean, mussels, and the most flavoursome paella I’ve ever consumed.

After refuelling, it was time to check out the room. Not only was it kitted out with all the latest appliances you’d wish from a luxury hotel, but there was also a spacious balcony overlooking the beach that I shortly went down to visit.

Having only a day to explore the hotel and surrounding area was my only issue because there simply wasn’t enough time to explore everything ME Sitges Terramar offered, such as the Signature Spa, pool and wellness activities. In a dream world, you’d want to spend at least three days at the premises. However, there was one service on offer at the hotel that I wasn’t prepared to miss: the RADIO ME Sitges Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, which wildly surpassed expectations. It had 360° views of Sitges, which was a jaw-dropping place to witness the sunset. Moreover, there was yet more octopus, fresh seafood, and delectable meats on offer, all soundtracked by sun-kissed songs from the DJ booth.

ME Sitges Terramar is a retreat that allows your body to cleanse and reset in the most opulent surroundings. They take their focus on wellness seriously, and you forget that one of Europe’s biggest metropolises is only half an hour away.

Although it does have Barcelona on its doorstep, if it’s rest and relaxation that you seek, you’ll struggle to find a place more picturesque to recharge your batteries than ME Sitges Terramar. Furthermore, it’s only a 20-minute car ride from the airport so you’ll be sunbathing in no time.

To find out more about staying at ME Sitges Terramar, visit here.

