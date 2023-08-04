Mdou Moctar launch GoFundMe to remain in the US due following coup in Niger









Mdou Moctar have launched a GoFundMe on their social media platforms in an effort to support their indefinite stay in the United States. The band were on tour when a coup d’état occurred in their home country of Niger.

Due to the unrest and chaos caused by the coup, songwriter and guitarist Mahamadou Souleymane and his bandmates Ahmoudou Madassane and Souleymane Ibrahim have been forced to remain in the US, unable to return home from their tour. Consequently, they have set up a GoFundMe to offset the associated living costs.

The GoFundMe page states: “At present, the band is stuck in the United States indefinitely. The costs associated with finding emergency housing and living expenses for the band while they are stuck here in the US are considerable as well as undefined, as there is no timeframe for when peace may return to the region.” They also note how the band’s touring activity supports their families at home in Niger.

The campaign aims to “provide them with what they will need to be able to safely spend time in the States while they wait and see when they will be able to return home to Niger to reunite with their loved ones.” Donations will be used for housing, food, healthcare, travel, and other necessities.

The current target of the GoFundMe aims to raise $75,000 to support the band through this unpredictable period.

Following the release of Niger EP Vol. 1 and Niger EP Vol. 2 last year, Mdou Moctar’s US tour began on Wednesday, July 19th, in Pennsylvania. The military coup took place a week into their tour, on Wednesday, July 26th. The band were due to return home after their final date took place in New York on Saturday, July 29th.

On Instagram, the band thanked fans for their support, stating, “We are so appreciative of our fans and community and their unending support and are so appreciative of whatever you are able to do to help us in this unprecedented and scary time.”

