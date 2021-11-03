Maya Hawke reveals that her parents wanted to "protect" her from the acting world









Maya Hawke has been on a steady rise ever since she starred in Little Women and managed to follow it up by grabbing a significant part in Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. The latest addition to her body of work is a Netflix slasher called Fear Street Part One: 1994 which is an adaptation of the book series written by famous teen author R. L. Stine.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the rising star claimed that her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, tried to make sure that she wouldn’t enter the world of acting. According to Hawke, her parents were very fearful of the consequences of fame and did not want their daughter to have a career that was completely based on their achievements instead of hers.

“They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that,” Hawke said. “They also tried to protect me from falling into acting. They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn’t want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies. Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive.”

When asked about her favourite film involving her parents, Hawke admitted that she wasn’t familiar with their complete filmographies: “It’s funny, I haven’t seen them all. Sometimes you don’t really want to watch your mom getting shot or your dad go through painful emotions, even though you know it’s pretend.”

Continuing, she commented: “So mostly I only watch the happy ones. One of my favourite movies of my mom’s is The Producers [Susan Stroman’s 2005 remake of Mel Brooks’s musical], where she’s dancing around being fabulous. That’s much more fun to see than John Travolta jamming a needle into her heart.”

According to the latest reports, Quentin Tarantino’s final film might be Kill Bill 3, and the director has called for the casting of Maya Hawke himself to which the actress responded: “There are always rumours about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He’ll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I’ve known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course I would love to.”

Currently, Hawke is working on the latest Wes Anderson project titled Asteroid City and is filming in Spain.