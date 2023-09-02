Maya Hawke names her favourite Uma Thurman movie









The actor Maya Hawke was always destined to be an actor, seeing as her parents are two of the most popular American film stars of recent times, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. With anticipation and expectation, she made her first screen appearance in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women as the character Jo March.

Hawke followed up on her first success with a role in the Duffer brothers’ wildly successful Netflix science fiction show Stranger Things as Robin Buckley before going on to feature in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Asteroid City. But all that success might be attributed to the influence her mother had on her.

Of all the films of her mother’s that Hawke admires, she holds one, in particular, the closest to her heart and admitted that she prefers the happier cinematic moments that Thurman has provided rather than the tragic ones because she does not enjoy watching her parents get hurt, even in fictional scenarios.

As per The Guardian, Hawke once noted, “So mostly I only watch the happy ones. One of my favourite movies of my mom’s is The Producers, where she’s dancing around being fabulous.” The Producers is a 2005 musical comedy film directed by Susan Stroman and written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan.

The film was based on the 2001 Broadway musical, which was itself based on Brooks’ 1967 film of the same name. The cast of The Producers is unbelievable and features the likes of Thurman, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and Will Ferrell and also used creatures from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Hawke then compared The Producers to one of Thurman’s most acclaimed roles in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime film Pulp Fiction, in which she plays the wife of crime boss Marcellus Wallace, Mia, and at one point has to be resuscitated by John Travolta’s Vincent Vega after mistakenly snorts a line of China white heroin believing it to be cocaine.

“That’s much more fun to see than John Travolta jamming a needle into her heart,” Hawke said. She also noted how both her mother and father tried to protect her from the ignominies of the fame that comes with acting. “They also tried to protect me from falling into acting,” she admitted. “They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and my work ethic. They didn’t want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies.”

Check out the trailer for The Producers below, Maya Hawke’s favourite movie of her mother, Uma Thurman.