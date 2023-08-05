Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman star in the new ‘Kill Room’ trailer









Our first glimpse at the mother and daughter duo, Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke, in The Kill Room, has been released in the form of a brand new trailer.

Helmed by the director behind Friendsgiving, Nicol Paone, the forthcoming comedy thriller tells the story of an art dealer named Patrice Capullo (Thurman) who forms a business relationship with a hitman and his boss. Also starring Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, Joe Manganiello and Samuel L. Jackson, the new movie is highly anticipated due to the appearance of the family duo.

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “The Kill Room is a dark comedic thriller that follows an art dealer who teams up with a hitman and his boss for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld”.

Hawke rose to fame in the Netflix series Stranger Things, before thriving in supporting roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

Speaking back in May about the criticism of being called a “nepo baby”, Hawke revealed that she was unphased by such comments: “I mean, I don’t like that particular phrase, nepo baby…But if you were to call me a child of nepotism, then I would be totally comfortable with it. There’s something about the hashtagginess of the term nepo baby that makes me itch. When we talk about our experiences in the film industry, we have different journeys”.

Continuing, she added: “I feel like there’s a difference between what people imagine the advantages are and what they really are. The advantages are not having to worry about living hand to mouth and having information about how the industry works, how acting works, how to show up on set, how to be kind to people, and how to show respect for different departments. I feel deeply lucky to have that. This other idea, that you just appear on set, or that your parents are making calls for you, that’s not real”.

The Kill Room will hit cinemas on September 29th, check out the trailer below.