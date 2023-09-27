Matty Healy reveals The 1975 are taking an “indefinite hiatus” following current tour









The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has announced that the band will embark on an “indefinite hiatus” from live concerts after they wrap up the current tour.

Healy shared the news towards the end of a set at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California, before a performance of ‘Sex’ from the band’s debut album.

He told the audience: “It’s wonderful you’re all here. After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

The band has just kicked off their Still… at their very best North America tour, with upcoming dates in San Jose and San Diego, and a final show in December 2nd, 2023 in Seattle.

The 1975 also recently announced a UK and European leg of the tour commencing in 2024, which includes four nights at London’s O2 and is set to see the band make history by staging the first-ever “carbon removed” live concert.

This will be a part of a series of “pilot” events where various methods would be used to extract the carbon generated by the shows and remove it from the atmosphere.

If the project is successful, this could become the standard model for all future tours, venues and promoters globally. Sam Booth, the Director of Sustainability at AEG Europe, stated, “The perfect large-scale carbon-free event does not currently exist, but while the industry continues to innovate and improve to reduce emissions to their lowest possible level, carbon removals will remain an important piece of the puzzle.”

The 1975 will be starting their 2024 tour in Glasgow on February 9th, before taking to Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, and more before ending the tour in Amsterdam on March 24th.

Check out the trailer for Still… at their very best below.