Matthew Tavares explains his departure from BadBadNotGood









Back in 2019, Matthew Tavares left the band BadBadNotGood, despite being a founding member of the modern jazz outfit, who were seemingly at the peak of their success.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Tavares explained why he left the Toronto-based band. “I needed to get out, I couldn’t take it anymore,” he explained, citing negative vibes within the group.

Sadly, he claimed that this negativity was often the case within the band; stating: “The peace and love exterior is a front to hide the darker interior, as it almost always is.”

He continued: “I know a lot of people are going to be rolling their eyes at this thinking this is driven by pettiness because I’m not in the band anymore. Just so everything is clear, I left on my own volition.”

Adding: “[I left] the master rights to a band that has 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, to a band whose touring income was at insane heights, with an identity that was consistently validated and praised by our peers and the general public.”

Within his long-running statement, he also cited his disappointment at being completely removed from the band’s current biography and the fact that they commented on his initial departure statement with a simple heart emoji to mask any bad blood.

As of yet, BadBadNotGood are yet to respond to his comments.