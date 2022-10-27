Matthew Perry claims he made out with Valerie Bertinelli next to her sleeping husband Eddie Van Halen









Friends star Matthew Perry has claimed he made out with Valerie Bertinelli next to her sleeping husband, Eddie Van Halen, in his new memoirs, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry’s book tells his story of his battle with addiction, being unlucky in love, and also showbiz tales from the set of Friends. He also remembers starring in Sydney alongside Craig Bierko and Bertinelli in 1990, which led to him falling for his co-star. According to Rolling Stone, he felt she was not only “way out of my league” but also “married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.”

The actor claimed he “harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me.” One night, he was drinking at the residence she shared with Van Halen and took his opportunity to make an advance at Bertinelli.

“As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still,” Perry recalled. “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell, you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session… I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”

The following day, Perry received the cold shoulder from Bertinelli and took the hint that nothing more would occur between them. Sydney was also cancelled shortly afterwards, which was a relief to the actor. Perry concluded, “I have spent my life being attracted to unavailable women. It doesn’t take a psychology degree to figure out that this had something to do with my relationship with my mother.”