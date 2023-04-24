Matthew Perry’s Keanu Reeves comments will be removed from future copies of his memoir









Friends star Matthew Perry has expressed his regret regarding comments made about Keanu Reeves in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and has announced that he will be pulling the passage from future copies of the book.

Perry announced the revision news at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. He told Matt Brennan, The Times’ deputy editor for arts and entertainment, “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do.” Perry had written lamenting the fact that Chris Farley and River Phoenix has tragically died, while Keanu Reeves “walks among us”.

“I pulled his name because I live on the same street,” Perry added. “I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.” Perry admitted that he had not had the chance to apologise in person to Reeves, but noted, “If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Perry went on to discuss the widely-publicised and criticised lack of diversity in Friends, saying, “It was a different time. Nobody talked about diversity. We were all stupid. [Now], diversity is a huge issue. It’s the right thing to do.”